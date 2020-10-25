Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: October 25 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: October 25 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin inaugurate Orange Line Train. APP Sun, 25 Oct 2020, 10:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-25 LAHORE: October 25 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin inaugurate Orange Line Train. APP APP23-25 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 25 Chinese women traveling on the Orange Line Train while holding flags of Pakistan and China after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 25 – Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar meeting with Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Sardar Aon Abbas Pubbi. APP LAHORE: October 25 Chinese women traveling on the Orange Line Train while holding flags of Pakistan and China after inauguration. APP photo by... LAHORE: October 25 Staffers welcome the passengers at the door of Orange Line Train after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch