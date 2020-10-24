Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 24 – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 24 – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain talking to media after inauguration of Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer and Neurological Disease at University of Lahore. APP photo by Rana Imran Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 7:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-24 LAHORE: October 24 - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain talking to media after inauguration of Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer and Neurological Disease at University of Lahore. APP photo by Rana Imran APP35-24 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 24 - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visiting different sections after inauguration of Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer and Neurological Disease at University of Lahore. APP photo by Rana Imran RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 24 – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer... LAHORE: October 24 – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visiting different sections after inauguration of Cannabis Center of Research in... Bilawal, Murad statements on Capt Safdar case proven to be ‘broken governance’: Fawad