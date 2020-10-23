Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 23 – MD Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi visiting the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 23 – MD Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi visiting the office after inauguration of Digital Facilitation Center. APP photo by Rana Imran Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 8:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-23 LAHORE: October 23 - MD Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi visiting the office after inauguration of Digital Facilitation Center. APP photo by Rana Imran APP40-23 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 23 - MD Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi listening to a lady during his visit to Shelter Home (Panagah) opposite Data Darbar. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 23 – MD Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi viewing the facilities during his visit to Shelter Home (Panagah) opposite Data... LAHORE: October 23 – MD Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi listening to a lady during his visit to Shelter Home (Panagah) opposite... LAHORE: October 23 – MD Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi offering dua after after inauguration of Digital Facilitation Center at Baitul Maal office. APP...