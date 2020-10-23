LAHORE: October 23 - MD Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi offering dua after after inauguration of Digital Facilitation Center at Baitul Maal office. APP photo by Rana Imran
ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 23 - MD Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi visiting the office after inauguration of Digital Facilitation Center. APP photo by Rana Imran

