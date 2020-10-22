Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 22 – A view of Punjab Assembly building, lit up... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 22 – A view of Punjab Assembly building, lit up in pink lights in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is celebrated globally in October. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 11:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-22 LAHORE: October 22 – A view of Punjab Assembly building, lit up in pink lights in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is celebrated globally in October. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP75-22 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 22 – A view of Punjab Assembly building, lit up in pink lights in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is celebrated globally in October. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 22 – A view of Punjab Assembly building, lit up in pink lights in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is...