LAHORE: October 22 - A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP24-22 LAHORE: October 22 - A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP24-22