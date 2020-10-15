Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 15 – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 15 – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar addressing a press conference. APP Thu, 15 Oct 2020, 4:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-15 LAHORE: October 15 - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar addressing a press conference. APP APP18-15 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 03 SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gul addressing a press conference. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Shibli asks Nawaz to inform nation about his amassed assets, wealth stashed abroad ISLAMABAD: September 28 – Special Assistant to PM on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz...