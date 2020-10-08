Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 08 A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 08 A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) ), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 10:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-08 LAHORE: October 08 A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) ), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP61-08 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 08 Mourners touching Zuljinnah during the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in Karbala. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 08 – A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of... RAWALPINDI: October 08 – A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of... RAWALPINDI: October 08 – A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of...