LAHORE: October 08  A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) ), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: October 08  Mourners touching Zuljinnah during the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in Karbala. APP photo by Farhan Khan

