Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 07 – A person crossing canal through sewerage pipeline near... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 07 – A person crossing canal through sewerage pipeline near Muslim Town. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 5:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-07 LAHORE: October 07 – A person crossing canal through sewerage pipeline near Muslim Town. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP07-07 ALSO READ SARGODHA: October 05 - An aged woman crossing canal through a wooden bridge. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October 05 – An aged woman crossing canal through a wooden bridge. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood