Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 07 A devotee performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 07 A devotee performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 11:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-07 LAHORE: October 07 A devotee performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP53-07 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 07 A malang blowing traditional musical instrument at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 07 A malang blowing traditional musical instrument at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as... LAHORE: October 07 People getting free milk at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large... LAHORE: October 07 – Malangs performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number...