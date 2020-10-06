Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 06 – Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 06 – Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 10:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-06 LAHORE: October 06 - Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP48-06 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 06 - Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 06 – Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large... LAHORE: October 06 – Devotees burning agarbatis at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number... LAHORE: October 06 – Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large...