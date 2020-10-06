LAHORE: October 06 - Devotees burning agarbatis at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
LAHORE: October 06 - Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

