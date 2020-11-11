LAHORE: November 11  Police officials sealing Tipou Block as local administration impose smart lockdown in different areas after reported coronavirus cases. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP22-11 LAHORE: November 11  Police officials sealing Tipou Block as local administration impose smart lockdown in different areas after reported coronavirus cases. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP22-11

ALSO READ  322 new Corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR