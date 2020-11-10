LAHORE: November 10 - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashifq Awan in a group photo after a meeting with DGPR officials. APP
APP54-10 LAHORE: November 10 - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashifq Awan in a group photo after a meeting with DGPR officials. APP
APP54-10

ALSO READ  LAHORE: November 10 - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashifq Awan chairing a meeting with DGPR officials. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR