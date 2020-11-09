LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP07-09 LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP07-09

ALSO READ  LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR