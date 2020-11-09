Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 09 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 09 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque giving away souvenir to student during the distribution ceremony at Arfa Karim Soft Ware Technology Park NIAIS l. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 12:34 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-09 LAHORE: November 09 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque giving away souvenir to student during the distribution ceremony at Arfa Karim Soft Ware Technology Park NIAIS l. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP70-09 ALSO READ LAHORE: November 09 Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque planting a sapling during his visit at Virtual University, Kala Shah Kaku Campus. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 09 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing distribution ceremony at Arfa Karim Soft Ware Technology Park... LAHORE: November 09 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing IT Industry Meet UP 2020 at Local Hotel. APP... LAHORE: November 09 Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque planting a sapling during his visit at Virtual University, Kala...