LAHORE: November 09 - A view of sunset in the provincial capital. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP51-09 LAHORE: November 09 - A view of sunset in the provincial capital. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP51-09

ALSO READ  KARACHI: November 09  An attractive view of sunset in the Provincial Capital City. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR