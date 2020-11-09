Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: November 09 – A man preparing fresh Lado-Pethian- a traditional food... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: November 09 – A man preparing fresh Lado-Pethian- a traditional food of Lahore. APP photo by Amir Khan Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 11:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-09 LAHORE: November 09 - A man preparing fresh Lado-Pethian- a traditional food of Lahore. APP photo by Amir Khan APP49-09 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 09 Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 09 Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP... RAWALPINDI: October 24 A vendor preparing traditional food for customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood LAHORE: September 13 Vendor busy in showering water on the seasonal fruit Guava to keep them fresh at his roadside setup. APP photo...