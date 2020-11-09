LAHORE: November 09 - A man preparing fresh Lado-Pethian- a traditional food of Lahore. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP49-09 LAHORE: November 09 - A man preparing fresh Lado-Pethian- a traditional food of Lahore. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP49-09

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 09  Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR