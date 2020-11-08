LAHORE: November 08 - View of Final match between Diamond Paints, FG polo VS Newage Cables in the final match of Total Nutrition Polo Cup 2020, at Lahore Polo Club. Diamond Paints, FG polo wins by 4-2.5. APP photo by Rana Imran
