LAHORE: November 07 A labourer giving final touches clay-made pot at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

RAWALPINDI: October 29 A labourer on the way pulling a heavily loaded supply on hand cart at Raja Bazaar. APP photo by Abid...

MULTAN: October 25 – A labourer carrying bananas on his head for delivery at Fruit Market. APP photo by APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: October 25 – A labourer busy in paint on the cemented blocks at roadside during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by...