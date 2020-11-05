Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial minister for health Yasmeen Rashid visits the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial minister for health Yasmeen Rashid visits the victims of Raiwind Road School Bus incident at Burn Centre in Jinnah Hospital. APP Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 11:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP71-05 LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial minister for health Yasmeen Rashid visits the victims of Raiwind Road School Bus incident at Burn Centre in Jinnah Hospital. APP APP71-05