Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Civilian and Hall Road Businessmen protesting against French... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Civilian and Hall Road Businessmen protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Mall Road. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 7:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-05 LAHORE: November 05 - Civilian and Hall Road Businessmen protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Mall Road. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP50-05 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: November 04 - A view of traders holding a demonstration against the republication of caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and against anti Islam remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 05 – Civil People and Hall road businessmen holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the... LAHORE: November 05 A view of traders holding a demonstration against the republication of caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and against anti-Islam... RAWALPINDI: November 04 – A view of traders holding a demonstration against the republication of caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and against anti...