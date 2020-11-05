LAHORE: November 05 - Civilian and Hall Road Businessmen protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Mall Road. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: November 04 - A view of traders holding a demonstration against the republication of caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and against anti Islam remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron. APP photo by Abid Zia

