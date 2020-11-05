LAHORE: November 05 - Civil People and Hall road businessmen holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Mall road. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: November 04 - A view of traders holding a demonstration against the republication of caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and against anti Islam remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron. APP photo by Abid Zia

