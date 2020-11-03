Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: November 03 – Labourer busy in renovation work at (Maryam Zamani... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: November 03 – Labourer busy in renovation work at (Maryam Zamani Begum) Begum Shahi Mosque. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Tue, 3 Nov 2020, 7:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-03 LAHORE: November 03 - Labourer busy in renovation work at (Maryam Zamani Begum) Begum Shahi Mosque. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP54-03 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: November 03 Labourers busy in renovation work of Peshawar Museum. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: November 03 Labourers busy in renovation work of Peshawar Museum. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum LAHORE: October 21 Labour busy in renovation work on the main gate of historical shrine of Dai Anga. APP photo by Ashraf Ch LAHORE: August 31 Workers busy in renovation work of historical Shahi Qila. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch