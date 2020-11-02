LAHORE: November 02 – Fire extinguishers and local people struggling to extinguish fire in Scrapyard at Badami Baagh. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP51-02 LAHORE: November 02 – Fire extinguishers and local people struggling to extinguish fire in Scrapyard at Badami Baagh. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP51-02