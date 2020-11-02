Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: November 02 – A boy displays fishes along the roadside to... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: November 02 – A boy displays fishes along the roadside to attract the customers to earn for livelihood. APP photo by Amir Khan Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 6:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-02 LAHORE: November 02 - A boy displays fishes along the roadside to attract the customers to earn for livelihood. APP photo by Amir Khan APP10-02 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: November 02 A street vendor on the way displaying balloons to attract customers at Glass Factory neighbourhood. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: November 02 A vendor displaying fishes and tortoise to attract customers at Iqbal Road. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI: November 02 A street vendor on the way displaying balloons to attract customers at Glass Factory neighbourhood. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI: October 26 A vendor arranging and displaying bananas to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood