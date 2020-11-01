LAHORE: November 01  A view of final polo match of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 played between Master Paints/FG Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP57-01 LAHORE: November 01  A view of final polo match of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 played between Master Paints/FG Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP57-01

ALSO READ  LAHORE: November 01 - Shaukat Khanum Interim CEO Dr. Asim Yousaf in group photo with the winning team of Master Paints/FG Polo team during prize distribution of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 at Jinnah Polo and Country (JP&CC). APP Photo by Rana Imran

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR