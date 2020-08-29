LAHORE: August 29 – A man along with child performing religious rituals during the 9th Muharramul Haram procession. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: August 29 - A man along with child performing religious rituals during the 9th Muharramul Haram procession. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP26-29
LAHORE: August 29 - A man along with child performing religious rituals during the 9th Muharramul Haram procession. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP26-29
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 29  A minor child attends the 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR