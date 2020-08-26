PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 26 – President Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron with his delegation arrive to lying floral wreath during visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari August 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-26 LAHORE: August 26 - President Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron with his delegation arrive to lying floral wreath during visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP68-26