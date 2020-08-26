PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 26 – A blacksmith sharpening knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Rana Imran August 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-26 LAHORE: August 26 - A blacksmith sharpening knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Rana Imran APP47-26 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 26 A large number of mourners attending a Majlis at Shuhda-e-Karbala Imambargah and Khair ul Amal Masjid during month of Muharram-ul-Haram. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi