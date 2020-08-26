PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: August 26 Motorcyclist passing through rain water accumulated on the road during rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch August 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-26 LAHORE: August 26 Motorcyclist passing through rain water accumulated on the road during rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP60-26 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 26 A motorcycle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana