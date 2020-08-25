LAHORE: August 25 – A deteriorated view of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall. This historic building is linked to the politics of pre-partition Punjab and is located on the Circular Road near Mochi Gate. This hall played a very important role in the freedom movements, particularly the Muslim Movements and is also one of the forgotten places where the ideas of Pakistan and other movements were discussed. After the Lahore Resolution was passed in March 1940, the Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was a frequent congregation point for the Muslim League. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari