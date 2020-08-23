PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: August 23 – A view of historic Badshshi Mosque as the large number of people visiting the greater Iqbal Park in provincial capital. APP photo b Rana Imran August 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-23 LAHORE: August 23 - A view of historic Badshshi Mosque as the large number of people visiting the greater Iqbal Park in provincial capital. APP photo b Rana Imran APP36-23 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 23 Motorcyclists crossing the flooded way towards Korangi due to overflow of Malir River after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi