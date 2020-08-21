LAHORE: August 21 – Security official standing high alert at outside the Karbala Ghamay Shah to avoid any incident during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: August 21 - Security official standing high alert at outside the Karbala Ghamay Shah to avoid any incident during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP43-21 LAHORE: August 21 - Security official standing high alert at outside the Karbala Ghamay Shah to avoid any incident during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP43-21

ALSO READ  QUETTA: August 21 - A security personnel is alert at Imambargah near Alamdar Road in view of starting Muharram-ul-Haram on Friday. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR