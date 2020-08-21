PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 21 – Security Official standing high alert at outside the Karbala Gamay Shah to avoid any incident during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari August 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-21 LAHORE: August 21 - Security Official standing high alert at outside the Karbala Gamay Shah to avoid any incident during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP42-21 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: August 21 A blacksmith sharpening knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum