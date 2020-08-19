PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: August 19 Vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-19 LAHORE: August 19 Vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP03-19 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 19 A disable person on the way during heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch