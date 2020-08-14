NationalPhotos LAHORE: August 14 – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers Dua at Mazar-e-Iqbal after hoisting the national flag in connection with Independence Day at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Qila. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-14 LAHORE: August 14 - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers Dua at Mazar-e-Iqbal after hoisting the national flag in connection with Independence Day at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Qila. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP54-14 ALSO READ GILGIT: August 14 - A youngster purchasing national flag and other stuff from road side stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri