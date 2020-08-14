PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: August 14 – A family taking picture in front of the sculpture of Quaid-e-Aazm, Allama Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah during the Independence Day celebrations on Mall Road. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-14 LAHORE: August 14 - A family taking picture in front of the sculpture of Quaid-e-Aazm, Allama Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah during the Independence Day celebrations on Mall Road. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP55-14