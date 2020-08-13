LAHORE: August 13 – An illuminated view of Railway Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran

LAHORE: August 13 - An illuminated view of Railway Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP62-13 LAHORE: August 13 - An illuminated view of Railway Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP62-13

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 13  Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR