LAHORE: August 13 – An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly and WAPDA House buildings decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran

LAHORE: August 13 - An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly and WAPDA House buildings decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP63-13 LAHORE: August 13 - An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly and WAPDA House buildings decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP63-13

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 13  Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR