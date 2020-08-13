PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 13 – A worker busy in pasting national flag on the car in connection with Independence Day celebration. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-13 LAHORE: August 13 - A worker busy in pasting national flag on the car in connection with Independence Day celebration. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP12-13 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 13 A youngster plying a cycle in a street while fixing national flag on his cycle as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh