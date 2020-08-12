PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 12 – An illuminated view of Pakistan Railway Headquarters building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-12 LAHORE: August 12 - An illuminated view of Pakistan Railway Headquarters building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP70-12