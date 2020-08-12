LAHORE: August 12  A child selecting and purchasing national flag and other stuff as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

LAHORE: August 12  A child selecting and purchasing national flag and other stuff as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP11-12 LAHORE: August 12  A child selecting and purchasing national flag and other stuff as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP11-12

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: August 11 - Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Murree Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR