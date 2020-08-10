PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 10 – A vendor displaying Pakistani flag printed children wearing at his shop as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari August 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-10 APP67-10 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 10 - Roadside vendor displays national flag colour bangles at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi