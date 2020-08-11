LAHORE: August 10 – A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: August 10 - A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP68-10 LAHORE: August 10 - A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
LAHORE: August 10 - A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP68-10
ALSO READ  Eateries, brands, online retailers in capital offer Jashan-i-Azadi discounts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR