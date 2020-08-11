PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 10 – A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari August 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-10 LAHORE: August 10 - A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP68-10 ALSO READ Eateries, brands, online retailers in capital offer Jashan-i-Azadi discounts