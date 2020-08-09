LAHORE: August 09  Residents passing through the rain water accumulated streets at Baghban Pura due to heavy rain in the provincial capital. AP photo by Rana Imran

LAHORE: August 09  Residents passing through the rain water accumulated streets at Baghban Pura due to heavy rain in the provincial capital. AP photo by Rana Imran
APP44-09LAHORE: August 09  Residents passing through the rain water accumulated streets at Baghban Pura due to heavy rain in the provincial capital. AP photo by Rana Imran
LAHORE: August 09  Residents passing through the rain water accumulated streets at Baghban Pura due to heavy rain in the provincial capital. AP photo by Rana Imran
APP44-09
ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 09  Commuters passing through the rain water accumulated on the road due to heavy rain in the provincial capital. AP photo by Rana Imran

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR