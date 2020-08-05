PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 05 Females waving the flags in front of a huge hoarding to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Ashraf Ch August 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP17-05 LAHORE: August 05 Females waving the flags in front of a huge hoarding to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP17-05