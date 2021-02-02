Home Photos Feature Photos Lady shepherds guiding their herd of sheep at Miro Khan Bypass Road PhotosFeature Photos Lady shepherds guiding their herd of sheep at Miro Khan Bypass Road Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 6:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-020221 LARKANA: February 02 - Lady shepherds guiding their herd of sheep at Miro Khan Bypass Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP47-020221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A shepherd guarding a herd of sheep in the city A shepherd guiding herd of sheep at greenbelt along Islamabad Expressway at Khanna Pul CHITRAL: August 17 – Female shepherd guarding herd of sheep grazing in field near Mastuj area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum