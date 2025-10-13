Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Lady health worker administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the Provincial Capital

APP41-131025 PESHAWAR: October 13 - Lady health worker administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the Provincial Capital. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD/FHA
APP41-131025
PESHAWAR
