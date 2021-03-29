Lady health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during 5-day anti-polio campaign at Allied Hospital
APP14-290321 FAISALABAD: March 29 - Lady health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during 5-day anti-polio campaign at Allied Hospital. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
